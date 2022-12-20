MANHATTAN (PIX11) – A man was attacked by two people and stabbed in the chest inside a homeless shelter early Tuesday morning, police said.

The 34-year-old man was attacked and stabbed by a pair of suspects that he knew inside a homeless shelter nearby 127 W. 25th Street around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Officers arrested one suspect, and the other attacker ran away from the shelter, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

