EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 69-year-old man was assaulted with a cane in East Harlem on Monday, police said.

The man was in the East 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station mezzanine around 7 p.m. when two unknown men walked up behind him and hit him in the head with a cane, according to police. The men then took the victim’s cellphone and ran from the station. Police said the victim had a cut on his face but refused medical attention.

Police described the first individual as a man around his 20s, 5 foot 10 and 180 pounds. Police said he had a beard and a thin build.

The second suspect is described as a man around his 20s with a beard and a thin build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).