Police said Friday they were searching for this man in connection with a firecracker explosion near Gaza protests in Manhattan (NYPD handout).

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A man accused of throwing an explosive device at a woman in Manhattan nearly two months ago was arrested and faces several hate crimes charges, police said.

Mohammed Otham was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of gang assault as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime and reckless endangerment as a hate crime, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on May 20 around 6 p.m. in the vicinity of West 47th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown, police said.

Otham, 24, displayed an explosive device, which cops said was a firecracker, while riding in the back of a pickup truck and threw it at a woman, police said.

The device detonated, causing burns to the 55-year-old victim, cops said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

The incident occurred amid large and contentious protests between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators along the city’s Diamond District.

During the demonstrations, police struggled to contain the crowd. About 26 arrests were made, including one juvenile write up, police said.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo and Virginia Feinman contributed to this report.