Man arrested after striking small child at Harlem restaurant: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested Monday afternoon after being caught on camera striking a small child and knocking them to the ground at a Harlem restaurant on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Police said 26-year-old Mandelo Stroman was arrested in Harlem around 4:30 p.m. He was expected to be charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, authorities said.

The arrest came days after police believe Stroman was seen on surveillance footage hitting the young child inside an eatery on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, near West 147th Street, officials said at the time.

Officers rushed to the establishment Saturday evening after receiving a 911 call for the assault, but the man and child were gone when they arrived at the scene.

The suspect’s relationship to the child remained unknown Tuesday morning.

