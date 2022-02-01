Man arrested after striking small child at Harlem restaurant: NYPD

Manhattan

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Suspect in Harlem restaurant assault

Suspect in Harlem restaurant assault on Jan. 29, 2022 (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested Monday afternoon after being caught on camera striking a small child and knocking them to the ground at a Harlem restaurant on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Police said 26-year-old Mandelo Stroman was arrested in Harlem around 4:30 p.m. He was expected to be charged with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17, authorities said.

The arrest came days after police believe Stroman was seen on surveillance footage hitting the young child inside an eatery on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard, near West 147th Street, officials said at the time.

Officers rushed to the establishment Saturday evening after receiving a 911 call for the assault, but the man and child were gone when they arrived at the scene.

The suspect’s relationship to the child remained unknown Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Chinatown businesses hope year of tiger brings prosperity

Security concerns ahead of NYC funeral for slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora

Security concerns after threats against NYPD funerals

Heat restored at Harlem NYCHA building

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies after jumping from Manhattan building

More Manhattan

Crime

NY AG Letitia James takes on gun trafficking

Security concerns ahead of NYC funeral for slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora

Security concerns after threats against NYPD funerals

Support for legislation to fight illegal gun sales

Suspects arrested in Paterson teen shooting

New Jersey teenager killed by stray bullet while helping with chores

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter