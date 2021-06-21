Man arrested after shooting at NYPD transit officers in Harlem: police

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was arrested Sunday night after opening fire on several NYPD transit officers in Harlem, according to police.

It all started when the transit officers saw the man, 43, shooting at another individual near the corner of West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue around 9:45 p.m., authorities said.

The officers then began chasing the suspected shooter on foot, according to the NYPD.

During the foot pursuit, the man fired several rounds toward the officers, officials said.

Luckily, no one was struck amid the gunfire.

The officers eventually caught up to the man and took him into custody in the vicinity of West 128th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, police said.

Charges against the man were pending early Monday.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

