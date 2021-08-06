FILE – This Jan. 26, 2015, file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. New York City Police have announced early Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, an arrest in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actor Banes. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A Manhattan man has been arrested two months after actress Lisa Banes was fatally struck by a scooter in a hit-and-run crash on the Upper West Side in June, authorities said Friday.

According to police, 26-year-old Brian Boyd was arrested Thursday and faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The NYPD said Boyd lives right in the same area where the deadly collision occurred.

Banes, 65, died at the hospital on June 14, after being hospitalized in critical condition for 10 days after being struck by an electric scooter near Lincoln Center on the night of June 4, police said.

The Los Angeles resident was using the crosswalk to cross Amsterdam Avenue at West 64th Street when the scooter traveling north on the avenue blew through a red light and struck her, authorities said at the time.

She was on the way to visit The Juilliard School, her alma mater, her manager told The Associated Press at the time.

Responding officers found Banes lying in the road with severe head trauma, police said.

According to the NYPD, the scooter fled the scene, continuing northbound.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she’s had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.