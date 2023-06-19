A man was found stabbed to death on a subway train in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said.

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing a man on a Manhattan subway train, according to police.

Claude White, 33, was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police told PIX11 News.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday after a subway rider traveling on a Manhattan No. 4 train spotted a man slumped over and called the conductor to check on him, according to the NYPD. The victim, Tavon Silver, 32, of the Bronx, had several stab wounds to his chest, police said.

First responders transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.