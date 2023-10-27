MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man accused of fatally shooting two people in the head and a dog in Manhattan was arrested Thursday night, according to police.

Lenue Moore, 41, is facing several charges including murder, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt, and aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with the September shooting, according to the NYPD.

The incident occurred on Sept. 30 when Jackie Billini, 57, and Levaughn Harvin, 42, were both shot in the head while waking Billini’s pit bull, Zeus, near West 165th Street and Edgecombe Avenue in Washington Heights, according to the NYPD. Moore and Billini were neighbors, police said.

First responders rushed the victims, who were friends, to the hospital but they later died from their injuries. Police report that the dog, Zeus, died at the scene.

