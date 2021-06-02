Man arrested in fatal Manhattan skatepark stabbing: NYPD

Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A Lower East Side man was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday, accused of killing a man at a Manhattan skatepark.

William Rivera, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

At around 7:42 a.m. Friday morning, police responded to a report of an assault at the Lower East Side Coleman Skatepark in the vicinity of Monroe and Pike Streets. When they arrived, they found a a 27-year-old man with several stab wounds, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

His identity has not been released, pending proper family notification.

The victim had been found face down in the park and a makeshift knife was found near his body, according to police.

