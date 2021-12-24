Man arrested in fatal Harlem shooting: police

Police are searching for the suspect (left) wanted in connection to a Harlem shooting. Video on Citizen App showed officers at the crime scene. (Credit: NYPD/Citizen)

HARLEM, Manhattan – Authorities have arrested the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in Manhattan last week.

Kevin Perez, 18, was taken into custody and faces charges of murder and criminal possession, police said Thursday.

Cops responded to a 911 call of an assault in the vicinity of West 151 Street and Amsterdam Avenue on Dec. 16.

When they arrived, officers found Oscar Hernandez, 24, with gunshot wounds to his neck and back, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately disclosed.

