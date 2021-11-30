Man arrested in fatal East Harlem playground shooting: NYPD

East Harlem playground shooting

Police investigating after a man, 34, was fatally shot by a playground at the Robert F. Wagner Houses in East Harlem on Wednesday night, Nov. 17, 2021, the NYPD said. (Citizen App)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of another man by an East Harlem playground, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the shooting happened around on Nov. 18 at around 8:40 p.m. in the playground area at the Robert F. Wagner Houses NYCHA complex in the Upper Manhattan area.

According to police, the 34-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital after being shot once in the head. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim was identified as Susakii Young of Manhattan.

Emres Smith, 35 of Manhattan, was arrested and charged with murder Friday.

