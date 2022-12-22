INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man accused of gunning down a dad at an Inwood deli, officials said Thursday.

Joseph Morros, 27, allegedly shot and killed Tyekeem Berry on Dec. 15, police said. He was arrested on charged of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Berry was with his 10-year-old daughter when he was shot, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said. Police originally said Berry’s daughter was 9.

The pair were at a Nagle Avenue deli to buy a sandwich, Essig said. Based on video, it doesn’t appear Morros and Berry knew each other before the deadly shooting.

“It appears that the victim is upset because the perpetrator is staring at him,” Essig said. “Words were exchanged which leads to a physical altercation and the shots fired causing our victim’s death.”

Berry has a number of prior arrests, including 10 from 2022 for alleged harassment and assault, police said. He was also arrested on charges of criminal possession of a weapon in 2016 and again in 2018. Berry was also arrested several times in 2011. He was taken into custody without incident in connection with the deadly shooting.