Man arrested in ‘cowardly’ subway attack on 68-year-old man

Police are looking for this man in connection to an assault on a No. 1 train in Lower Manhattan on March 19, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

Police arrested a man Sunday who’s accused of punching a 68-year-old subway rider in the head in Lower Manhattan, officials said.

Bronx resident Marc Mathieu, 36, allegedly critically injured the victim in the Friday afternoon attack on a northbound No. 1 train inside the Franklin-Varick Street station, police said. Mathieu was arrested on assault charges, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

He was found after an “exhaustive video canvass” by NYPD Transit detectives, Shea said.

“Anyone committing such a cowardly act must be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible,” Shea said.