Man arrested for series of fires and destruction in Manhattan: FDNY

MANHATTAN — A man has been arrested in connection with a vandalism and arson spree in Manhattan, the FDNY confirmed.

Patrick Glynn, 49, is accused of damaging numerous commercial and residential properties, according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. Numerous fires were set across Manhattan from approximately 4 a.m. until 6:30 a.m. Five of these nine incidents resulted in fire extending to residential and commercial structures. Each of these incidents were quickly brought under control by the responding firefighters.

The incidents included the destruction of a parked motorcycle, a fire set to garbage which spread to a building on East 12th Street, at least two other garbage receptacles, set fire to two outdoor dining areas, under scaffolding on West 17th Street that extended to a building, a building on East 15th Street and four separate fires throughout Stuyvesant Park.

“Arson is extremely reckless and shows a complete disregard for the lives and safety of others,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “The quick apprehension of the suspect exemplifies the dedication of our Fire Marshals and their mission of bringing to justice anyone who commits the act of arson in our city.”

Glynn is charged with two counts of arson in the second degree; one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree; and seven counts of arson in the fifth degree.

The case will be prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.