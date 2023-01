Maria Hernandez was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on Jan. 19, 2023, police said. (Credit: Handout)

Upper West Side, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found dead and tied up in her Upper West Side home Friday, according to police.

Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn, has been arrested on charges of murder, attempted murder, and two counts of burglary, police said.

Hernandez’s death was ruled homicidal asphyxia with compression of the neck. The medical examiner announced Friday night.