NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan man was arrested for allegedly throwing a blind-sided punch, killing a bouncer in Manhattan late last year, police said.

Earl Gumbs, 34, was arrested on Thursday and charged with manslaughter and assault in connection with the death of 61-year-old Duane Patterson in front of Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, according to the NYPD. Gumbs punched Patterson in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement on Dec. 24, police said.

He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Doctors declared Patterson – an Air Force veteran – brain dead on Christmas Day. Patterson was also an organ donor, and his younger sister received one of his kidneys.

Patterson’s wife, Melissa Buchholz, said the tragedy took away her best friend, a wonderful father, and a friend.

“It’s just a real doggone shame, ya know? My heart is very heavy. And the more I speak of him, the more I get that rock in my throat. I would like him to come home,” Buchholz told PIX11 News on Jan. 3.

Patterson leaves behind Buchholz, his wife of 27 years, and their 25-year-old daughter. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family.