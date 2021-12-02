Man arrested for hitting woman in anti-Asian subway attack: NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for the suspect accused of attacking a woman and making anti-Asian remarks.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man was arrested Thursday following an anti-Asian attack, police said.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. Saturday inside the 116th Street Station in Manhattan, police said. The victim — a 53-year-old woman — was walking on the platform when the man hit her from behind. When the victim asked him why he struck her, the man responded by making anti-Asian slurs, police said.

Police said the victim was treated privately for lower back injuries.

Raymond Bennet, 46, faces a hate crime assault charge and another charge for criminal possession of a weapon.

