MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The robber who attacked and severely injured a man inside a McDonald’s in Manhattan has been arrested, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Rasheed Osundairo, 30, of Queens, is charged with robbery after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a 53-year-old man inside the McDonald’s at 429 7th Avenue in Midtown on Monday.

The brutal assault was captured on surveillance video. The victim was placing an order at a kiosk when Osundairo punched him in the face and demanded his wallet, police said. Osundairo continued to assault the victim, punching and knocking him down. While on the ground, Osundairo kicked the man in the head and then stole his cellphone and wallet.

The victim suffered a severe head injury and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, authorities said.