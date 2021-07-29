Man arrested, charged for rubbing groin on sleeping 10-year-old girl: NYPD

Police were looking for this man in connection with a “sexually motivated felony” against a child in the East Village on June 12, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — A man has been arrested and charged for sexually abusing a child as she slept in her Manhattan home in June, police said Thursday.

The 10-year-old girl was sleeping in her home on June 12, located in the area of Broadway and Bond Street in the East Village, when she was woken up around 1 a.m. by an unidentified man who was rubbing his groin on her feet, according to police.

The man then fled the residence, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect and called the incident a “sexually motivated felony.”

On Thursday, Chief of Department Rodney Harrison tweeted that Raymond Wilson had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Wilson is charged with burglary, sexually motivated offenses, grand larceny, sexual abuse and child endangerment.

Great investigative work done by the Manhattan Child Abuse Squad for apprehending and arresting Raymond Wilson for Burglary Sexually Motivated, Grand Larceny, Sexual Abuse, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. pic.twitter.com/cLskq7UE9b — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDChiefOfDept) July 29, 2021

Both the New York Post and New York Daily News have reported that Wilson has multiple arrests on his record and was on supervised release at the time of the incident, drawing the ire of NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, who criticized the bail reform process in a tweet of his own Thursday.

A 10 year old girl traumatized and we are again left to pick up the pieces for a failed policy.



How long must we wait?



How many victims must suffer?



Over and over NY’ers ask, “How can they be released?”



……and there is no logical answer.



https://t.co/89MT9Y6uIC — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) July 29, 2021

