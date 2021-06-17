Man arrested, charged for punching 82-year-old, robbing him at LES bodega: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack of an 82-year-old man at a Manhattan bodega Wednesday morning.

Raoul Hyacinthe is also accused of stealing the victim’s cane.

It happened inside a bodega in the vicinity of East Broadway and Clinton Street in the Lower East Side around 6:20 a.m., police said.

The victim was buying a cup of coffee when a man approached him and demanded money, police said.

When he refused, Hyacinthe allegedly raised his fist at the 82-year-old and threatened to punch him and steal his cane if he didn’t give money, according to police.

When the victim continued to refuse, Hyacinthe punched him in the head and snatched his cane, video surveillance obtained by police shows.

The victim sustained a minor head injury and refused medical attention, authorities said.

Hyacinthe has a past record of over 20 arrests dating back to 2002. He’s been given a robbery charge that includes his assault on the victim.