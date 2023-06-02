The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an anti-Asian attack in Manhattan last week, police told PIX11 News on Friday. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an anti-Asian attack in Manhattan last week, police told PIX11 News on Friday.

The two victims, a 39-year-old man and woman, were getting into a Uber car on West 32 Street when a person started hurling anti-Asian remarks at them around 1:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then spit on the woman and shoved the man onto the ground and kicked him several times in the leg, police said.

Police report that the woman was not physically injured, however, the 39-year-old man did suffer minor injuries to his leg. Both victims refused medical attention on the scene.

Investigators described the suspect as a man with a medium build and black hair, who was last seen wearing a white hooded shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

