HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a worker repeatedly at a McDonald’s in Harlem during an argument, police said Saturday.

At around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, police arrived at the McDonald’s along Third Avenue near East 117th Street after getting a 911 call regarding the assault, where they found the victim with multiple stab wounds on his body, officials said.

After an investigation, police learned that a man allegedly came into the fast-food joint and had a dispute with the employees. When the argument escalated, the suspect allegedly stabbed one of the workers in the back and arms and slashed him in the face with a box cutter, according to officials. The suspect fled westbound on East 117th Street toward Lexington Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS, where authorities reported him to be in critical condition.

Police have identified the suspect to be Ezekiel Dunn and have described him to be 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds and with brown eyes and black hair. Officials are seeking help to find the suspect.

