Man allegedly stabbed brother to death in Lower East Side apartment

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother to death in their Lower East Side apartment, police said.

Wilson Au, 61, was found with a stab wound to the stomach inside his apartment in the Alfred E. Smith Houses shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, officials said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s brother, 50-year-old Triquang Au, was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Standing --- and walking --- against anti-Asian bigotry

Hundreds gather in Chinatown for rally against violence targeting Asian women

Community responding to rise of dangerous synthetic drug in Harlem

NYC independent pharmacies warn of closures during pandemic

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter