UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly slashed two teenagers inside a Manhattan McDonald’s on Tuesday morning, police said.

Jovani Bowen, 24, allegedly approached a 17-year-old victim inside the Broadway eatery near West 71st Street around 8:15 a.m., police said.

“What the f–k are you looking at?” he said, according to the criminal complaint.

Bowen allegedly threw a drink at the victim and slashed him on the wrist, police said. A 14-year-old friend of the victim tried to interfere. Bowen also allegedly slashed the younger teen.

Police arrested Bowen on charges of assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. He has five prior arrests.

Bowen was arraigned on Wednesday. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office asked for bail to be set at $ 50,000, but the judge approved supervised release, according to the DA’s office. Bowen is set to be back in court on July 17.