LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police arrested a man accused of attacking a civilian employee of the NYPD in a Manhattan subway station.

Muslim Brunson, 43, approached the woman from behind in the Fulton Street station Monday just before 11 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Without any provocation, he allegedly slammed the woman into a stanchion pole as she boarded a southbound no. 4 train.

The NYPD employee suffered swelling to the left eye, police said. She also suffered a f ractured orbital bone and a fracture of the left zygomatic arch.

Police arrested Brunson on Wednesday. He was charged with one count of assault.