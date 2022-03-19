FORT GEORGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man pointed a gun to a cashier when asked to pay for his order inside a convenience store in Fort George Friday morning, according to police.

The man entered the establishment along Broadway near West 193rd Street at around 5:05 a.m., officials said. When a cashier asked the man to pay for his order, he pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money, video of the incident showed. The thief took around $100 in cash and $460 worth of merchandise, police said.

WATCH: A man pointed a gun at the cashier inside a convenience store in Manhattan when asked to pay for his order, according to police. pic.twitter.com/9a4KWhYtd7 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 19, 2022

The suspect fled southbound on Broadway in a car, according to police. The cashier was not injured during the robbery.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).