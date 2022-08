HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly pepper sprayed kids as they played outside on a Harlem Sidewalk on Monday, police said.

The victims, 7 and 8, suffered pain, burning and irritation to their eyes, an NYPD official said. Police arrested 26-year-old Christian Garcia.

He was charged with assault in the third degree, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Garcia was previously arrested on an aggravated harassment charge in march.