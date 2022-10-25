Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed a jogger in Fort Tryon Park on Sept. 24, 2022. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A moped-riding man allegedly sexually assaulted three joggers in Manhattan, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Kenneth Miller, 32, was indicted in connection with three attacks in September. He’s been charged with kidnapping in the second degree as a sexually motivated felony, assault in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree, among other charges. Miller allegedly attacked women in broad daylight, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

“New Yorkers deserve to use our city’s many trails and parks without fear,” Bragg said.

Miller first allegedly assaulted a jogger on Sept. 14, prosecutors said. He’s accused of cornering the woman with his moped and telling her he had a gun. Miller asked for money, then allegedly groped the woman and took her iPod when she said she didn’t have money. Several days later on Sept. 18, Miller allegedly drove up behind another woman and groped her.

Miller, wielding a knife, allegedly grabbed a third jogger by the hair on Sept. 24, officials said. He’s accused of pulling her off the trail and into a stairwell, where he allegedly assaulted the woman. Miller also allegedly blindfolded and sexually abused the woman, then robbed her.