TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly attacked two transit workers at the Times Square subway station early Sunday, officials said.

The man, who’s in his 30s, slugged a 33-year-old woman in the lip on the mezzanine at 43rd Street and Eighth Avenue around 1:50 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. When a 47-year-old revenue collector intervened, the assailant struck him in the left knee.

The worker was able to tackle the man to the ground, officials said. They waited for police to arrive and the man was arrested. Police have not yet released the man’s name or said what the charges will be.

Sunday’s attack was the second in recent days on transit workers. A woman was attacked while at a Brooklyn subway station on Friday.

“We have zero tolerance for attacks on transit workers and two senseless assaults days apart on employees just trying to do their jobs for the public is outrageous,” NYC Transit Chief Operating Officer Craig Cipriano said. “We are grateful that the NYPD made immediate arrests in both cases, at Coney Island and Times Square, and hope the injured workers have a speedy recovery.”