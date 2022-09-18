LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man accused of swinging an axe around inside a Manhattan McDonald’s was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment, court officials said Sunday.

Michael Palacios allegedly got into a fight with three men in a Delancey Street McDonald’s early on Friday, police said. He allegedly pulled an axe out during the fight. No injuries were reported.

Palacios allegedly struck two tables and two pieces of glass with the axe, according to the criminal complaint. The tables and glass broke and shattered. Video of the fight has been viewed more than 24 million times on Twitter. The video also shows Palacios being repeatedly punched.

“Bro, please, back up,” someone in the video said when the axe was pulled out.

Police took Palacios into custody. They also found a knife in his backpack, officials said.

Palacios was charged with one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree and a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.