UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The man who allegedly stole a 95 year old’s wheelchair, and then took it for a joyride down a Manhattan street, has been arrested, police said. Unfortunately, the chair — worth more than $2,500 — was not recovered.

A 45-year-old Bronx man, Torie Branch, was arrested for his alleged role in the incident. He faces charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Branch allegedly swiped the chair Tuesday morning. The victim left the electric wheelchair outside of an Upper West Side building, and when he returned hours later, it was gone.