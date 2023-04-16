EAST HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her partner in their New York City apartment early Saturday morning, police said.

Carmelo Castillo, 36, allegedly stabbed Marisol Duran multiple times during a fight in their apartment on East 112th Street in East Harlem at around 6:20 a.m., according to the NYPD. Duran was taken to the hospital but could not be saved, police said.

Castillo was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

An NYPD spokesperson said the suspect and the victim were in a relationship but did not elaborate further. The Daily News reported there were three young children in the home during the incident.

Castillo’s arraignment was pending, as of Sunday, according to public court records. Castillo has an open domestic violence case stemming from a December 2022 incident for harassment, records show.