MANHATTAN. N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is accused of shooting a passenger in the face and neck during a fight in Chinatown over the summer, police said Tuesday.

Khalil Smith, 24, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the June 2 incident, according to the NYPD.

Smith allegedly shot the 28-year-old victim while he was sitting in a car near Grand and Chrystie streets at around 12:40 a.m., police said. Smith and the victim argued before the suspect allegedly pulled a gun and struck the man multiple times, police said.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the cheek and neck. He was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Smith, of Colorado Springs, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday and is being held without bail, according to court records.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.