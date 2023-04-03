MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is accused of shooting a parking garage attendant after the worker spotted the suspect leering in the Midtown garage Saturday, police said.

The attendant, Moussa Diarra, confronted Charles Rhodie, 59, after seeing him peering into cars in the garage at 340 West 31st St. in Midtown at around 5:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The men began fighting and Diarra was shot when he tried to take Rhodie’s gun during the struggle, police said. Diarra then managed to wrestle the weapon away before he shot Rhodie, police said.

Diarra was struck in the torso and Rhodie suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. The men were taken to the hospital in stable condition and then into police custody.

Rhodie was charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Diarra has not been charged in the incident pending further investigation, according to prosecutors.