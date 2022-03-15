EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a McDonald’s worker in East Harlem last week, the NYPD announced early Tuesday morning.

Ezekiel Dunn-Jennings, 28, allegedly stabbed the fast-food worker in the chest, neck and arm with a box cutter while fighting with employees at the McDonald’s on Third Avenue near East 117th Street early Wednesday morning. The 31-year-old victim was trying to break up the fight when he was stabbed, police said.

EMS rushed him to a hospital, where police initially described his condition as critical but stable. Police on Tuesday did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.

Dunn-Jennings, who lives just blocks away from the McDonald’s, was arrested on Monday, police said. Authorities charged him with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

