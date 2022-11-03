WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A homeless man who was arrested and charged with raping a jogger in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park on Thursday is also accused of attacking two other women in similar incidents earlier this year, police said.

Carl Phanor, 29, was taken into custody by police. He is accused of raping a 43-year-old woman who was running in Hudson River Park near Pier 45 around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Phanor allegedly grabbed the woman from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground before raping her and stealing her wallet and headphones, police said.

The victim flagged down another jogger for help and was brought to a hospital where she was being treated.

Police tracked Phanor by the details on his sweatshirt and after he allegedly used the victim’s credit cards, possibly at a Target in Midtown Manhattan and the Port Authority where he was found.

“We were able to track that individual, who had a very distinctive shirt on. It said ‘UGH,’ a black sweatshirt. We were able to track him up to the Port Authority,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Police also determined Phanor is the same suspect who allegedly attacked two other women along the Hudson River in March and East River in October. Phanor has been charged with sexually-motivated robbery, robbery, grand larceny, strangulation, predatory sexual assault and criminal sex act for both of these incidents.

Back in March, a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed while jogging near Pier 40 in Hudson River Park, police said.

The 39-year-old jogger was running near Pier 40 right before sunrise, around 6:10 a.m. on March 27, when Phanor allegedly rode up on a bicycle and threw her to the ground, according to police. Phanor then allegedly choked and sexually assaulted the woman before taking her cellphone and fleeing on his bike, police said.

The NYPD released photos of Phanor in April, but he wasn’t arrested until after the latest sexual assault on Thursday.

Back on Oct. 6 around 5 a.m., a 48-year-old woman was walking on the FDR Drive service road near East 37 Street when Phanor allegedly came up from behind and put her in a chokehold. Phanor attempted to rape her, but the victim was able to fight him off, police said. Phanor allegedly stole her wallet and cellphone.

Thirty minutes after the attack, Phanor was allegedly seen on surveillance video trying to use the credit cards at a smoke shop.