MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of killing a 25-year-old IHOP employee waited at the restaurant for hours before the alleged homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Manhattan.

Alleged gunman, 44-year-old Clarkson Wilson, was caught on camera traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan before the woman’s death, officials said. After that, video shows him “waiting and pacing in front of the IHOP” for around five hours, according to the criminal complaint.

Wilson allegedly followed the worker when she left the IHOP, then shot her in the head, police said. The woman has not yet been publicly identified, but IHOP confirmed she worked at the restaurant.

“This was a senseless act of violence, and we have been working closely with local authorities,” an IHOP spokesperson said. “This is a heartbreaking situation, and our thoughts are with her family at this time.”

Investigators also searched Wilson’s apartment. They found two firearms inside a safe, according to the criminal complaint. Police also found the clothing Wilson allegedly wore on the night of the shooting. They were inside a garbage bag in a closet.

Wilson was arraigned on Sunday. He’s set to be back in Court on Sept. 8. Wilson was charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The judge granted a request from prosecutors for Wilson to be remanded into custody. Prosecutors said he has two prior felony convictions.