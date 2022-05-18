EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Staten Island man is accused of stabbing to death a Manhattan deli worker allegedly after he was denied a 50-cent line of credit to buy a single cigarette.

Christian Diaz, 25, has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of 34-year-old Ahmed Almulaiki in East Harlem back on Oct. 19, 2021.

Diaz went to K&B Gourmet Deli on the corner of Second Avenue and East 102nd Street and wanted to buy a loose cigarette on credit because he was 50 cents short for the purchase, according to police sources. Diaz was denied the credit and became enraged because he was a regular customer at the deli, police said.

The dispute spilled out onto the sidewalk outside the deli where it escalated. At some point during a physical fight, Almulaiki was fatally stabbed in the torso.

Almulaiki, originally from Yemen, was a father and the sole breadwinner for his family.

In addition to the murder charge, Diaz was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.