MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A purported gang member was charged Wednesday with killing an innocent bystander in 2019, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Jean Carmona, 31, an alleged member of “the 200s” street gang, went to Washington Heights with other gang members and fatally shot Roberto Vasquez in the neck on Jan. 31, 2019, officials said. He also allegedly shot another person who was with Vasquez. Both victims were innocent bystanders mistaken for members of a rival gang, prosecutors said.

“Today’s charges demonstrate that as long as people are involved in the violence and other illegal activities so often associated with gang life, the NYPD and our law enforcement partners will be relentless in holding them fully accountable,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell in a statement on Wednesday.

Authorities said members of the 200s were engaged in narcotics trafficking and shootings.

Carmona was charged with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through use of a firearm, committing violent crimes in aid of racketeering and carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm in connection with a crime of violence. He was in custody in Bergen County, New Jersey and was transferred into federal custody on Wednesday.