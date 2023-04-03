UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is accused of beating an off-duty officer after the two got into a quarrel on the Upper East Side last week, police said.

Sherred Johnson, 31, was riding his green scooter near East 90th Street near First Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday when he clipped the victim, 52, who was walking his dog in the area, authorities said.

When the off-duty cop asked the driver to slow down, Johnson repeatedly punched him in the face, knocking him down, officials said. The assailant continued to beat the victim while he was on the ground before fleeing, authorities said.

Johnson, a Bronx resident, was arrested Friday and charged with assault, police said. Johnson was arraigned Saturday and released without bail, according to public court records.

His lawyer could not immediately be reached Monday.