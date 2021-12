Police say this man assaulted an officer after attempting to shoplift from a Manhattan business. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The suspect caught on video assaulting a uniformed NYPD officer was arrested Monday, police said.

Amil Foray, 25, is accused of pushing the officer and punching her in the face on Dec. 10, after she confronted him for shoplifting from a Midtown convenience store.

He faces a charge of assault on a police officer.

The officer sustained a laceration to her left ear, pain to the head and a fractured bone in her face.