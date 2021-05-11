Man accused in hate crime attack on Asian woman in Midtown pleads not guilty

A man was seen on video attacking a woman on a Midtown street in what police are calling an anti-Asian hate crime.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A murder parolee accused of stomping and kicking an Asian woman on her way to church in Manhattan pleaded not guilty to hate crime charges on Monday.

Brandon Elliot, 38, was arrested on March 31 after allegedly knocking the 65-year-old woman to the ground and repeatedly kicking her on a sidewalk near West 43rd Street and Ninth Avenue, police said. Law enforcement sources said he told the victim “you don’t belong here,” before fleeing the scene.

Police said the woman, whose name has not been made public, suffered a fractured pelvis and contusions to the head during the March 29 attack.

The horrific assault was caught on surveillance video.

Elliot, who lives on West 40th Street – just blocks from where the attack happened – was charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime in the second degree and one count of attempted assault as a hate crime in the first degree, according to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Following his not guilty plea on Monday, a judge set bail at $1 million bond or $500,000 cash. He was being held at Anna M. Kross Correctional Facility at the Rikers Island jail complex.

State records show Elliot has several past arrests, including in 2002 for stabbing his mother to death in her Bronx home when he was 19 years old. He was sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison for the murder, however he received parole in November 2019, records show.

Elliot’s next court appearance in connection with the Midtown assault is set for July 14. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.