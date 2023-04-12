MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing a man in a Harlem park, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, police responded to a call of a man stabbed in a park at West 145 Street and Lenox Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Police said they found Pressie Taylor, 61, with a stab wound to his chest when they arrived. Taylor was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police later arrested Robert Harris, 63, around 10:30 p.m. Police said Harris had been charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.