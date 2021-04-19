Man gropes teen in Harlem subway station elevator: NYPD

Surveillance image of a male suspect accused of grabbing a 19-year-old woman inappropriately in an elevator at the 125th Street subway station in Harlem, Manhattan on April 12, 2021, according to police.

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police on Sunday said they were searching for a man accused of grabbing a teenager inappropriately in a Manhattan subway station.

The NYPD said it happened just before 1 a.m. on April 12 inside Harlem’s 125th Street station, along the A, B, C and D lines, after the unidentified suspect followed the 19-year-old female into a station elevator.

Once inside the elevator, he grabbed the victim’s buttocks, police said.

The unknown groper fled on foot once the elevator reached street level, according to authorities.

The NYPD released the above photo of the man they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

