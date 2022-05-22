HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man accidentally shot himself in the leg during a dispute on a southbound no. 2 train early Sunday, police said.

The 27-year-old man pulled out a gun during a dispute near Lenox Avenue and West 116th Street just before 3 a.m., officials said. He brandished the gun and threatened the train operator, demanding the worker keep the train going, but the operator refused.

The wounded man left the subway station, but police took him into custody on his way out. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The other man involved in the original dispute fled from the station. It wasn’t immediately clear what the dispute between the two men was about.