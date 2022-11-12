GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police sought the public’s help in finding a man who assaulted another man in Greenwich Village on Wednesday.

The victim, 75, was walking near Bedford and Downing streets at around 7:40 p.m. when the suspect shoved him to the ground from behind and dragged him, authorities said. The suspect ran off, leaving the victim with bruising to the head. The victim sought medical attention following the attack.

The NYPD on Friday asked for any information that could lead to an arrest. Detectives released a surveillance image of the alleged assailant.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.