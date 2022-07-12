Pictured is the robber who allegedly punched a 72-year-old man unprovoked at a subway station in Manhattan before stealing around $350. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A robber punched a man unprovoked and stole around $350 at a subway station in Manhattan early Monday morning, police said on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old victim was walking down the staircase of the Seventh Avenue-West 42nd Street subway station when a man began a verbal dispute unprovoked, authorities said. The suspect then punched the man in his left eye and caused the victim to suffer lacerations to his upper lip and left cheek, video of the incident showed.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet which had $350 and some personal items before taking off. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, where officials reported him to be in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public to find the suspect, who they described as being around 20 to 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white and black sneakers, a black hat and headphones.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).