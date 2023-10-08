MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 72-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after he was brutally beaten in a hate crime attack in Manhattan last month, police said Sunday.

Four men yelled anti-gay comments before punching and kicking the victim in the head near West 17th Street and Ninth Avenue in Chelsea at around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 15, according to the NYPD. The man was left with a broken jaw and cuts on the head and hands, police said. He was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

The suspects ran off after the attack and were last seen going into the building at 420 West 19th St., police said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

