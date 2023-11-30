NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man is accused of killing his 71-year-old roommate in their Manhattan apartment on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Michael Pinder, 70, allegedly stabbed Joseph Pescitelli to death in the apartment they shared at 475 West 57th St. in Hell’s Kitchen at around 10:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Officers found Pescitelli with a stab wound to the back and he was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police said. Pinder was taken into custody at the scene and sent to the hospital with cut wounds on both hands, police said.

It was unclear what prompted the violence.

Pinder was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was released without bail, records show. Pinder is due back in court in January.

His attorney could not immediately be reached Thursday.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.