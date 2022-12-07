EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 69-year-old man was walking assaulted by two attackers while walking in Manhattan’s East Village on Thursday, police said.

The victim was walking on East 14th Street near First Avenue around 9:50 p.m. when the first attacker ran up from behind and punched him in the head, police said. The victim fell face-first and when he tried to get up a second attacker kicked him in the back, knocking him back to the ground, police said.

The two perpetrators ran off on First Avenue, leaving the victim with injuries to his head, legs, and hands, police said.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital in what authorities described as stable condition. It is unclear what led to the attack.

No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday, police said in releasing surveillance images of the suspects, both of whom are described as about 25-years-old and 5-foot-9. The first suspect is described as having a thin build and a mustache, while the other is described as about 250 pounds with a chinstrap beard.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).